Prince Louis to miss out on Coronation appearance as William and Kate could face ‘tricky’ situation?

Prince Louis may miss out on an appearance at the Coronation this spring as Prince William and Kate face a “tricky” situation, a royal commentator has said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly debating whether or not they should bring Prince Louis to the event.

Louis, four, previously attended the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations last summer. However, he was absent from her funeral last September.

With the Coronation fast approaching, royal commentator Emily Andrews shared insight into who will attend.

She also touched on claims that Harry and Meghan’s children Lilibet and Archie have been snubbed from the list and downplayed the reports.

Will Prince Louis be at the Coronation?

“Lilibet and Archie, not invited,” she told Talk TV. “I think we do have to remember that Archie is almost four and Lilibet is two. And even Princess Anne didn’t go to her own mother’s Coronation.

“I know Kate and William are thinking about maybe whether Louis can do it even. We saw those faces he pulled during the Platinum Jubilee and that was during an open-air concert. Trying to keep him contained in a very solemn ceremony in Westminster Abbey is going to be tricky.”

“I don’t think we should necessarily feed into this stuff,” she added.

Last week, it was reported that Meghan and Harry had been dealt a blow by the Palace.

According to reports, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet are yet to receive their invitations – and it’s unclear if they will either. Sources who spoke to The Telegraph said Archie and Lilibet are reportedly being considered too young to attend the ceremony.

Elsewhere, King Charles and the Prince of Wales were reportedly not in attendance at Lilibet’s recent Christening.

The Sussexes held a christening for their youngest last week at their home in California.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the news to People saying: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

However, the public have yet to be shown any pictures from the ceremony; and it’s unlikely they will be released.

Will there be any Christening snaps?

GB News Royal Reporter Cameron Walker said that Harry and Meghan no longer owe such images to fans.

He explained: “But of course, there’s a huge difference between when Archie was born and Lilibet being christened now. Because when Archie was born Harry and Meghan were still working members of the royal family. They were still receiving our money, taxpayers money because they were working members.

“So many people thought that the public had the right to see pictures of the newborn baby and know who the godparents are.”

He added: “Now Harry and Meghan are private citizens, their argument will be that ‘it’s our private lives we don’t need to tell you, we don’t need to give you running commentary or pictures of their children.'”

ED! has contacted reps for Kensington Palace over Louis’ attendance at the Coronation.

