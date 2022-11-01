Prince Harry releases Spare early next year, with experts predicting the royal family will be “trampled on” by its contents.

Author Tom Bower has told OK! that King Charles may be “fearful” about revelations from his second son.

He also claims criticisms of the new monarch within Spare’s pages could prove “damaging” ahead of his coronation.

But another royal pundit reckons Charles may not be the only royal for whom Spare makes difficult reading.

However, they do believe Prince Harry‘s late grandmother the Queen will escape a slating.

Will Prince Harry slam royal family relatives in his book Spare? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry to ‘trample’ royals in Spare?

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! it is likely other royal family members beyond Harry’s father will come in for scrutiny.

She said: “I’m afraid people are going to get trampled on by this book.”

Nonetheless, Jennie remains hopeful there may be “positives” with Spare.

She indicated she hopes the book will focus more on Harry’s struggle with grief and ultimately his joy at finding love with Meghan Markle.

Princes William and Harry alongside one another during the funeral of their grandmother the Queen (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Furthermore, Jennie noted she also hopes Harry will explain why he found his royal role so “hard”.

She doesn’t feel he was cast as a ‘spare’ and believes he was part of his father’s core group of royals.

Jennie continued: “I just hope it doesn’t hurt too many people in the telling thereof. We go back to the Queen’s words, ‘recollections may vary’. This is Harry’s side of the story – and there are always two sides to every story.”

Meghan and Harry at Buckingham Palace with the Queen and Prince Charles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Queen’s portrayal in Spare

Spare was originally scheduled to be published in October. However, following the Queen’s passing in September, there were reportedly hold ups for changes.

Despite being in Europe at the time, Harry sadly didn’t make it to his grandmother in Scotland in time to say goodbye in person.

Jennie is convinced the late Queen will be portrayed sympathetically in Harry’s book.

She continued: “I think he’ll be very loving towards his grandmother. She very much loved Harry and while I don’t know what the Queen would have felt about his book, I’m very sorry that in the last months of her life she was besieged by the turmoil surrounding Harry and Meghan, and all the worry that caused.”

I think he’ll be very loving towards his grandmother.

Instead, Jennie predicts “any bile” is likely to be directed at the “system” – one she claims Harry felt ‘trapped in’ and he allegedly feels his father and brother are still trapped in.

ED! has approached representatives for the Duke of Sussex and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Spare is scheduled to be published on January 10 2023.

Read more: Royal family warned to be ‘very concerned’ over Harry’s new book

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.