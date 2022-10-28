Royal Family warned to be ‘very concerned’ over Harry’s new book as expert claims it could be ‘extremely destructive’

Prince Harry has a new book coming out and it could be “extremely destructive”, a royal commentator has warned.

The royal family have also been told to be “very concerned” about the Duke of Sussex‘s memoir, which will release in January.

New book by Prince Harry set to be ‘extremely destructive’

Yesterday (Thursday, October 27), the title and release date of Prince Harry’s new book was revealed.

The memoir, which is titled Spare, will be released on January 10, 2023.

It was originally meant to be released this year, however, the Queen‘s death led to its release being postponed.

The memoir will feature an “intimate and heartfelt” first-hand account of Harry’s life.

Prince Harry himself has described the book as being a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

Experts are predicting the book will be explosive and will feature revelations that could send shockwaves throughout the royal family.

It’s now been revealed that the foyal family have been warned to be “very concerned” about the book’s destructive qualities.

Royal expert discusses new book written by Prince Harry

Speaking to Entertainment Daily!, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has discussed Harry’s new book.

“The title is Spare, a Queen or future Queen was, according to cynics, supposed to produce ‘an heir and a spare’. This sounds like the choice of someone who feels deep resentment,” he said.

“Its blurb says it is ‘raw’ and ‘unflinching’. There have also been reports of rewrites after the Queen died,” he then continued.

“He has hired a Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter and the publicity surrounding it, doubtless including interviews and serialisation, will be vast worldwide,” he then said.

Mr Fitzwilliams then said that the royal family should be “very concerned”.

Royal expert talks Spare

Fitzwilliams then continued, explaining that the Oprah interview was “very damaging”.

“The royal family ought to be very concerned, Oprah was very damaging, especially affecting the institution’s appeal to the young, and, as that showed, the Palace cannot answer back,” he said.

“It is also in the early months of King Charles’s reign and this could be potentially extremely destructive.”

Fitzwilliams then speculated on the contents of the new book.

“We don’t know its contents, the title certainly implies he has felt in the shadow of his brother,” he then said.

“He may expand on this and on his and on William’s feelings towards Camilla,” he then continued.

“The title implies the author feels or felt undervalued. Clearly, it will be hagiographic about Meghan.

“The royal family and the Royal Household are likely to be far less fortunate.”

