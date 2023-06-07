Baffled Sky News viewers asking why ‘David Platt’ is playing Prince Harry in court reconstruction

Just when we thought we had seen it all… Sky News has gone and employed ‘David Platt’ to play Prince Harry in a reconstruction video.

The 38-year-old royal is currently embroiled in a phone hacking trial at court against the Mirror Newspaper Group. And as expected, the case is all that everyone is talking about.

So much so, that Sky News decided to film a reconstruction of what went down in court (totally justifiable!). But, it appears their casting of Prince Harry has left the internet feeling all sorts of emotions – us included tbh.

Harry is currently in court over a phone-hacking trial (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sky News Viewers floored as ‘David Platt’ plays Prince Harry

On Tuesday (June 6) Harry made his first appearance in court amid a phone hacking trial against the Mirror Newspaper Group. The duke becomes the first senior royal to give evidence in court in 132 years.

And as part of a special programme, Sky News transcribed what was said by Harry in a reconstruction video. But, instead of using a metre photo of the Prince, they drafted in a ‘lookalike’ to play him and recreate his court appearance.

Taking to its Twitter account last night the publication shared a clip from the programme with the actor performing.

And it’s fair to say the Internet did its worst – with plenty of social media users making hilarious, albeit savage, digs at the video.

David Platt looks well though.

What’s more, some couldn’t help but point out how the actor looked just like David Platt – from the ITV soap Coronation Street. (NGL it’s the crossover we never knew we needed.)

Viewers were floored when they thought David had ‘made an appearance’ (Credit: ITV)

Twitter reacts to Prince Harry Sky News video

Replying to clip on Twitter, one person quipped: “Christ the storylines in Coronation Street have got very complex. David Platt looks well though.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else quipped: “It’s David Platt with his beard dyed ginger!” Meanwhile, a third social media user joked: “It’s David Platt.”

Worst audition for The Crown ever

Another person penned: “I did not have Sky News hiring an actor to read Prince Harry’s testimony like he’s playing Macbeth at a community theater on my 2023 bingo card, but here we are.”

A fifth branded the clip as: “HYSTERICAL,” while a sixth said: “Worst audition for The Crown ever.”

In the phone hacking case, Prince Harry told the court that every single article played a destructive role in his life. There are no cameras in court so as part of a special programme Sky News has recorded what was said by the Duke, played by an actor. Watch ☟ pic.twitter.com/fxUx0ngOt5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 6, 2023

Prince Harry at court

During his explosive trial at court, Harry hit out at Piers Morgan over a “barrage of horrific personal attacks”.

He appeared in court to give evidence against MGN, the publisher for the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People. As the former editor of the Daily Mirror, Piers has been mentioned in the trial.

Prince Harry has alleged that around 140 articles published betweeen 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered using unlawful methods. The High Court are currently considering 33 of these. He has accused the press of hacking his phone as far back as when he was a teenager.

Harry slams Piers Morgan

In his witness statement, which has now been made public, Harry accused the presenter of a “barrage of horrific personal attacks”.

He also said: “I genuinely feel that in every relationship that I’ve ever had – be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there’s always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press.”

