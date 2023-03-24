Prince Harry makes surprise TV appearance as he sends special message to veteran

In latest Prince Harry news, the royal made a surprise TV appearance to send a heartwarming message to a veteran.

The Duke Of Sussex, who quit royal life in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, is no stranger to leaving his fans gushing.

And Harry was at it again on Thursday (March 23) as he made a major appearance on a TV show to congratulate a fellow veteran.

Prince Harry news: Royal makes TV appearance

In the latest episode of Car S.O.S, viewers saw former Lance Corporal Stephan Van Niekerk, 36, have his Jeep Grand Cherokee taken in for constant mechanical problems.

The former serviceman, who hails from Taunton in Devon, joined 3rd Battalion, the Rifles, at the age of 21.

I can’t think of anyone that deserves this more than you.

However, he was hit seven years later by an improvised explosive device.

After the vehicle restoration was shown to Stephan, things only got better – as Prince Harry then suddenly appeared via a video call.

Prince Harry congratulations veteran in sweet message

The dad-of-two had sent in a video message to Stephan saying he is “the definition of inspiration”.

He said: “Stephan, congratulations. I hope at this point you’re sitting in your brand new, or certainly what looks like a brand new Jeep.

“Good on you mate, well done, fully, fully, fully deserved. I can’t think of anyone that deserves this more than you.”

Harry continued: “After getting injured at such a young age after two tours of Afghanistan, you are the definition of inspiration because you are not defined by your injury. You are defined by your selflessness to others, to your community, and your inspirational talks to young people.

“And, of course, to your four kids, and your amazing wife Sadie, who no doubt has got you this far. So full respect, well done you.”

Harry says he is ‘so proud’

Harry then noted that he heard Stephan is planning to cycle from Canada to Mexico, with Harry quipping: “Just a mere 2,745 miles, I think.”

He went on: “Good luck with that. I know you’re going to do it, I know you’re going to smash it. I know you’re going to raise a lot of money for Blesma as well. Other than that, mate, just a huge congratulations. And thank you, thank you for your service. Thank you for your continued service and commitment to others.”

The Duke, who recorded the clip last year at his home in the US, then said how proud he is of Stephan.

“Make sure that you get as fit as you can for this next huge adventure that’s coming your way and then you can smash that,” Harry added, before revealing his wish to meet him on Zoom in the future.

“And at the end of that. I would love to meet you even if it’s over a Zoom, but yeah, full respect, mate. Well done, love it and catch you soon, cheers,” he said.

When was Prince Harry in the army?

Harry served in the Army for 10 years, starting in 2005. He eventually undertook two tours of Afghanistan and rose to the rank of captain.

He also founded the Invictus Games – an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

The royal started off as a battlefield air controller when he first went on a tour of duty in 2007 fighting the Taliban in Helmand province.

He then retrained and qualified as an Apache helicopter pilot. And in September 2012, he returned to Afghanistan for a second time.

