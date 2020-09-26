Prince Charles reportedly spent millions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the last year.

The Prince Of Wales is said to have spent the money on them in the run up to them stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Charles’ expenditure was up from last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Charles spend on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The Express reported that official records for the accounts of Clarence House show the Prince spent £5.6million in the past financial year on his sons and their wives.

There’s no specific breakdown on how Prince Charles spent his money. But records show that there was an increase in spending from the year before – to the tune of 11 per cent.

A royal aide told the Daily Star that the increased income and spending came from the Prince’s private Duchy income.

ED! contacted Prince Charles’ reps for additional comment.

The couple has been urged to pay back money that it has borrowed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

MP’s comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Earlier this month, Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker demanded that the couple pay back the reported £2.4million they spent on renovations to Frogmore Castle.

The former Minister of State said the couple can now certainly afford it thanks to their new deal with Netflix.

The couple reportedly signed a £74million deal with the streaming giant to produce programmes for it.

Subsequent reports revealed that Harry and Meghan had repaid the cost of the renovations.

Meghan reportedly has political ambitions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Sussex’s political ambitions

Last week, reports claimed Meghan has political ambitions.

The estranged Duchess Of Sussex is reportedly considering running for President in the US.

A source told Vanity Fair: “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

