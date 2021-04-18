Prince Harry looked “anxious and impatient” during Prince Philip’s funeral, according to a body language expert.

The Duke Of Sussex, 36, returned to the UK to pay his respects to his grandfather after Philip died on Friday, April 9.

However, because of a reported rift between Harry and brother William, all eyes were on them.

Harry looked anxious according to Judi (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Harry look during the funeral of Prince Philip?

Harry and William met for the first time since the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in early March 2020.

It was also the first time Harry met his father, Prince Charles, since the televised interview.

Judi said: “Harry used anxiety rituals and signified he was bracing himself as he walked into the chapel.

“He also looked impatient as he left – not in terms of being fed up, but that he was about to be reunited with the Royal family without any support from Meghan.

“It must have been challenging.”

The Royal family displayed a more open body language (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Royal family displayed an open body language

As the close family members escorted the Duke Of Edinburgh’s coffin into St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, all the focus was on Harry and William.

While the brothers didn’t walk side by side, they seemed friendly and in harmony with the day’s sombre event.

However, Judi also noticed a marked change in the way the family conducted themselves.

The royals are very very good at doing emotional masking, apart from a few exceptions like obviously Harry.

“The royals are very very good at doing emotional masking, apart from a few exceptions like obviously Harry,” she said.

“They will usually sustain a very traditionally stoic body language for occasions like this.

“But I have to say this was quite an openly emotional display from quite a few of them and I think probably would’ve been quite poignant to watch.”

Scenes of the Queen sitting alone broke hearts (Credit: BBC)

Queen ‘very stoic’

The Duke’s funeral was attended by only close family and friends inside the chapel because of COVID regulations.

During the moving service, the Queen sat alone wearing a mask.

It was this image that broke the hearts of a nation.

Judi said: “It was very poignant to see her sitting there like that with her head dipped forward with no one there to support her.

“She’s very stoic and very brave but at that moment it would’ve been nice to see Charles or someone sitting with her.”

With thanks to body language expert Judi James and BuzzBingo.com.