Prince Harry issued stark warning as he’s set to face ‘wake-up call’, claims expert

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made quite the splash earlier this month with their latest venture, their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

But what does the future hold for the Prince?

According to Princess Diana‘s personal astrologer, Debbie Frank, 2023 is looking out to be a tough year for Harry.

Here’s everything we know about what’s in store for Prince Harry in 2023, according to Debbie Frank.

2023 could be a stark year for Prince Harry (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest

According to Princess Diana’s astrologer Debbie Frank, 2023 is going to be a stark year for Prince Harry as he’s expected to receive a harsh ‘wake-up call’.

Debbie claimed that the shockwaves that have been coming from Harry and Meghan’s new lives in Los Angeles will continue into 2023.

However, the expert warned that Prince Harry‘s stars are lining up for it to be a “rollercoaster” of a year for him in 2023.

She explained that his Moon signifies further upsets with family and ‘severance with his old life’.

Debbie also added that the ‘rebel planet Uranus’ is sitting in a very personal angle of his chart.

Hello! magazine reports that Debbie said: “Harry’s personal world looks far from settled and stable. And he’s prepared to make the final cut with his roots. His restlessness is hard to contain, triggering a desire to move home and to continually re-invent himself as independent from the royals.

“As much as he is the one triggering shockwaves he is also receiving a wake-up call from those around him. In this cosmic climate his life feels electrically charged and full of change.”

Debbie Frank warns that Prince Harry’s book could come at a ‘very sensitive’ time (Credit: Cover Images)

The timing of Harry’s book is a ‘very sensitive period’

The world is gearing up for the publication of Harry’s book, Spare, in January.

The autobiography is expected to include Harry’s full account behind his decision to give up his royal duties and move to the US.

It also promises ‘raw, unflinching honesty’.

However, Debbie is concerned that it might be a difficult time for the Prince.

She warned: “The timing of the publication in January is a very sensitive period which could generate a backlash.”

