Prince Harry ‘stormed off in a huff’ after royal fan’s request, author claims

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, “stormed off in a huff” after a royal fan’s request, an author once claimed.

The incident reportedly took place back when Harry was dating Cressida Bonas between 2012 and 2014.

Harry once stormed off after an encounter with a fan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex ‘stormed off in a huff’

Prince Harry reportedly “stormed off in a huff” after a royal fan asked for a picture, a royal author claimed.

The reported incident allegedly took place during the period that Harry was dating Cressida.

Harry and Cressida were together for two years between 2012 and 2014.

They split amicably after Cressida reportedly couldn’t settle with the idea of being a royal wife.

She later attended Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in 2018.

However, a biographer has claimed that there was another reason behind their split. The other reason they split was reportedly due to two ‘blow-ups’ from Harry that took place.

The incident took place during Harry and Cressida’s romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Sussex in incident with royal fan

According to Tina Brown in her book The Palace Papers this year, Harry and Cressida were staying in the country together one year.

They had gone to a pub in Kidlington just outside Oxford to have food.

After enjoying their meal and as they were set to leave, the then couple were approached by a royal fan.

“Suddenly as they were leaving, this quite elderly, sweet-looking gentleman came out and said: ‘Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmas time, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?’,” Tina wrote.

“And so Cressida opened her mouth and said: ‘Oh, of course.’ And Harry said: ‘Get out of my way’ and went bright red in the face and stormed off in a huff.”

Harry had a couple of blow-ups with Cressida, apparently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s ‘blow ups’

A second incident allegedly took place on Valentine’s Day one year.

As Tina wrote, Harry and Cressida were reportedly on their way to a restaurant in London for a romantic meal.

“En route to the restaurant, they were driving down Kensington High Street when Harry got word that there was a photographer lying in wait. He slammed on the brakes, did a spin turn in the middle of the street, and gunned it back to Nott Cott for a Valentine’s night of pizza,” she wrote.

The incident reportedly gave Cressida “serious qualms” about sharing her life with Harry.

ED! has contacted Harry’s reps for comment.

