The moment Charles and William decided never to meet Harry alone again

According to the latest on Prince Harry, there was a specific event that sparked Charles and Williams’ decision to never meet him alone again.

Harry has had a frosty relationship with Charles and William for some years now. However, there was one moment in particular that changed their bond forever. Harry and Meghan announced to the family in 2019 that they would be leaving the monarchy.

They slowly became more critical of the family, and it culminated in an interview with Oprah that shocked the world. According to a royal author, senior royals agreed dramatic steps needed to be taken after it aired.

Robert Jobson claims in his new book Our King: Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed, that William and Charles held crisis talks shortly after.

Prince Harry latest: King Charles and Williams’ breaking point

He alleges that during those talks they decided that Prince Harry could no longer be trusted. As a result, they agreed to not meet with him alone, for fear that the conversations would be spun.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has yet to confirm whether he will be attending the coronation in a month’s time. The Duke of Sussex was in the UK last week for a court case. However, according to reports, Harry failed to see his father King Charles.

Royal commentator Nigel Jones shared his thoughts on Harry’s decision to stay in in a recent article for Sky News Australia.

“Approaching the age of 40, Harry really does need to grow up and appreciate that the world has other priorities than the wounded pride of a privileged princeling,” said Nigel.

“His day in court should make us apprehensive as to whether he intends to try and pull a similarly self-absorbed stunt at his father’s Coronation next month,” he added.

