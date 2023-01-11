Prince Harry looks serious during The Late Show interview
Prince Harry branded ‘truthteller’ as expert insists ‘it’s time to take him into our hearts again’

Harry has been doing the interview rounds

By Gabrielle Rockson
Prince Harry showed he’s a “truthteller” in his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, according to a psychologist.

The Duke of Sussex has been doing interviews about his new book, Spare.

Released on Tuesday (January 10), the autobiography provides details about his life in the royal family.

Prince Harry looks sad during 60 minutes interview
Prince Harry was interviewed by Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes (Credit: 60 Minutes / YouTube)

Prince Harry showed ‘truth-telling’ in interview

Speaking on behalf of Goldster, a digital platform for healthy aging (physically and mentally), about Prince Harry’s interviews, psychologist Kath Temple said: “Harry is utterly consistent as he shares information. Some people may not like what he says. Some may think he is over sharing private moments, but the fact is he is telling the truth.

“The only times he accesses visual construction is when he answers questions about what his mother might say or do about what has happened between him and William. This man is undoubtedly a truthteller.”

Some may think he is over sharing private moments, but the fact is he is telling the truth.

The psychologist then insisted “it’s time to take him into our hearts again” as he’s “a human who has been hurt and is now standing his ground”.

She also claimed that the Prince’s interview with Stephen Colbert on his Late Show was his most relaxed one.

She explained: “Prince Harry was at his happiest and most relaxed on The Late Show interview with Stephen Colbert. This interview is my favourite of all the interviews as it is relaxed and yet the questions are far-reaching. Harry reveals things in this interview that he hasn’t in the others.”

Prince Harry during interview with ITV
Prince Harry’s first TV interview about his book was with Tom Bradby on ITV News (Credit: ITV)

Harry’s most relaxed interview

However, Kath continued: “On the UK ITV interview with Tom Bradby, and on the CBS interview, Harry’s tonality often went up at the end of his sentences, showing he lacked confidence in himself.

“In The Late Show Interview, which began with much humour. He was visibly relaxed and really enjoyed the ongoing humorous banter, which brought out the playful side of him he was so famous for before all the controversy started.”

She added: “He also played to, and clearly enjoyed, the live audience, who were definitely onside and supportive. This was a very different interview to the others and gave him an insight, whether representative or not of the general population, that he was popular, and that the audience had great affection for him.”

