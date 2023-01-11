Prince Harry made a Late Show appearance which aired last night and it’s full of revelations from the Duke of Sussex.

Here’s a round-up of all the key moments from the interview, including the Duke’s admittance of hurting over his book leaking ahead of its publication.

Harry was on The Late Show last night (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry on The Late Show

Last night saw Prince Harry appear on The Late Show in the US to talk with Stephen Colbert.

During the show, Harry made a number of revelations as he spoke about the release of his new book, Spare. He described writing it as a “cathartic experience”.

Harry admits ‘hurt’

However, in the interview, Harry said the last few days had been “challenging” and “hurtful” as he dealt with extracts from Spare leaking.

The Duke of Sussex accused the British press of using the leaks to make “salacious headlines” to hurt him.

Duke of Sussex on Taliban claims

The 38-year-old also hit back at claims he was “boasting” about killing 25 Taliban soldiers while in the army.

“Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan,” he said.

“My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous.”

Harry made a number of revelations (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry revelations on The Late Show

Elsewhere on the show, Harry opened up on his late grandmother, the Queen.

“I’m genuinely happy for her because she finished life. She had an amazing life, she had an amazing career and she was buried with her husband,” he said.

Harry shows off necklace William ‘broke’ and discusses their relationship

At another point in the interview, Harry showed off the necklace William had allegedly broken in their physical altercation.

I’m genuinely happy for her because she finished life. She had an amazing life

Addressing his relationship with his brother, Harry confessed that it wouldn’t be as strained as it is if Princess Diana was still alive.

“It’s impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now, but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same,” he said.

Harry spoke about his brother too (Credit: YouTube)

Harry on ‘abuse’ Meghan faced

Speaking about his late mother, Harry said he’d never felt her presence more than in the last two years than he has since her death in 1997.

He then aknowledged the British press’ alleged ‘obsession’ with his mother. However, he confessed to having “never seen the level of abuse and harassment” his wife had experienced from them.

Harry discusses The Crown

In a more lighthearted segment of the interview, Stephen asked Prince Harry if he’d watched the hit Netflix show, The Crown.

In a surprise twist, Harry revealed that he does in fact keep up to date with The Crown!

“Do you fact check when you watch it?” Stephen asked. “Yes I do,” Harry laughed.

Harry enjoys tequila and talks about ‘frostbite’ saga

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry drank tequila with the show’s host.

He also confirmed that his frostbitten penis was “fine now, thank you”.

Read more: Prince William ‘recoiled’ after being left ‘freaked out’ by Meghan’s behaviour during first meeting, Harry claims

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.