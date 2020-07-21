Prince Harry hits back after Sussex Royal charity reported to watchdog

Prince Harry has hit back after his former charity, Sussex Royal, was reported to a charity watchdog.

Harry, 35, has responded through lawyers to the accusations.

Campaign group Republic filed a complaint against transferred funds between the Royal Foundation and Sussex Royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan were in a joint charity with William and Kate (Credit Splashnews.com)

The Royal Foundation was initially a joint partnership between Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, funds were reportedly moved to Sussex Royal.

The complaint, issued to the Charity Commission, claims the Royal Foundation awarded a £145,000 grant to Sussex Royal.

"Deeply offensive"

This is a travel non-for-profit organisation for which Prince Harry is the face of.

Harry has hit back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Kate and William now head The Royal Foundation.

Read more: Prince Philip to make rare public engagement days after Princess Beatrice wedding

Republic's chief executive's Graham Smith said in a letter to the Charity Commission: "Neither patrons are trustees of the Royal Foundation.

The Royal Foundation now headed solely by Kate and William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"So there is also a question mark over the independence of the trustees of the Royal Foundation.

"The Sussex Royal charity [has since closed], and it is reported that they will transfer all their funds to Travalyst...

"This appears to be a personal decision by a trustee [the Duke of Sussex] to fund another of his projects."

Representatives from Harry and Kate and William have denied any wrongdoing (Credit Splashnews.com)

However, a spokesperson said on behalf of Prince Harry's legal team:

"This is his life's focus"

"The Duke of Sussex has always and continues to remain deeply committed to his charitable work.

"This is his life's focus, and his devotion to charity is at the very core of the principles he lives by.

"To this point, it is deeply offensive to see false claims made about the Duke of Sussex and his charitable work."

"Travalyst is a non-profit organisation for which the duke receives no commercial or financial gain.

Read more: PM Boris Johnson causes fury over pay rise announcement

Prince Harry 'deeply offended' by the accusations (Credit: CoverImages)

"The duke has not, nor has he ever, had any personal financial interest in his charitable work.

"The interest has always been clear.

"To support others and to make a positive difference."

The Royal Foundation said: "They were fully in line with governance requirements and were reported transparently."

The Charity Commission has said it is aware of the complaint, but a decision has not been made.

Republic is a campaign group that is pro-abolishment of the royal family, and believes a head of state should be elected.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.