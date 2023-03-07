Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex knew a decision he made over his daughter would be seen as ‘disrespectful’ to the Queen, a royal author has claimed.

Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet as a touching tribute to the Queen – however, the Duke also reportedly knew the tribute could have become interpreted otherwise.

Prince Harry paid tribute to the Queen with his daughter’s name (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex knew decision over Lilibet could be ‘disrespectful’

Back in 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child together.

Meghan gave birth to a little girl on June 4, 2021.

There was much speculation over what Meghan and Harry would name their daughter.

They eventually settled on naming her Lilibet Diana – paying tribute to both the late Queen and the late Princess Diana.

The Queen’s family members called her Lilibet as a sweet nickname.

Harry may have wanted to pay tribute to his grandmother.

The Queen’s nickname growing up was Lilibet (Credit: YouTube)

Harry sparks controversy with daughter’s name

Royal author Tom Quinn believes that Harry would have known his decision would have been seen as “disrespectful and instructive” to the Queen.

He makes the claims in his new book, Gilded Youth An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family.

“Even naming this child sparked a diplomatic scuffle. Hating even to think about the admittedly labyrinthine rules of protocol that surrounded the British royal family, Meghan and Harry called her Lilibet, apparently in the belief that it would be a wonderful surprise for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth,” he wrote.

“That Harry did not have the sense to predict that this would cause trouble is beyond belief,” he then continued.

“He surely would have known that appropriating the monarch’s beloved childhood nickname would be perceived by many as disrespectful and intrusive in a way that naming their daughter Elizabeth would have not been,” he then added.

Harry and Meghan were hoping to surprise the Queen by naming their daughter Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex ‘disrespects’ late Queen?

Tom then continued, claiming some commentators believed the decision would enhance their “royal currency”.

The royal author then went on to speculate over the Queen’s reaction to Harry naming his daughter after her.

He speculated that the Queen could have felt upset by the decision to lay claim to an intimate nickname of hers.

However, he also then speculated that the Queen may have felt pleased by the decision.

He went on to say that Meghan would never have named her daughter after the Queen unless it was meant as a compliment.

The author claimed that the Duchess of Sussex never expected there to be any backlash over the decision.

ED! has contacted Harry’s reps for comment.

