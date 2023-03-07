Prince Harry pays touching tribute to mother Diana in new message amid family ‘feud’

Prince Harry paid a tribute to his mother Princess Diana and her legacy in raising awareness for HIV and Aids.

The Duke of Sussex gave a heartfelt message to The Terrence Higgins Trust to mark the 40th anniversary of the sexual health charity.

In his message, Harry reflected on the efforts of his mother and claimed that he was ‘proud’ to continue her advocacy.

Harry praised his mother Diana and her efforts in raising awareness for HIV and Aids (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry pays touching tribute to mother Diana

Prince Harry wrote a letter to The Terrence Higgins Trust in honour of the charity’s 40th anniversary.

The Terrence Higgins Trust is a charity that campaigns for sexual health.

In addition, the British charity pledged to make England the first country to end new HIV cases by 2030.

In the letter, Harry praised his own mother’s efforts in raising awareness for HIV and Aids and vowed to continue her legacy.

Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was an active campaigner against the stigmatisation of HIV and Aids.

The Princess even famously shook the hands of patients, when many still believed that the virus could be passed by physical contact.

Prince Harry wrote a letter to The Terrence Higgins Trust to mark their 40th anniversary (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry wrote a letter to Terrence Higgins Trust

In a message to the trust, Harry said: “I’ve been involved with Terrence Higgins Trust for a number of years. And the fight to end the pandemic is a big piece of my mum’s legacy.”

The Prince then recalled how Princess Diana showed empathy towards HIV patients in a time of ‘fear’ and ‘uncertainty’.

He also added: “Like many, my mother grew up in a world where HIV was likely a death sentence. Yet, in the midst of all that uncertainty, she led with empathy. Finding the humanity in all around her and demonstrating the power of connection in the face of fear.”

Meanwhile, Harry also continued to state that he was ‘proud’ to continue his mother’s advocacy.

He said: “While my mother did not live to see the success of today’s treatments, I feel immense pride in being able to continue her advocacy with you.”

This news came after it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan have been invited to King Charles’s Coronation.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes appeared to confirm that Harry has officially been invited by his father to attend the special event.

They told The Times: “I can confirm the Duke has recently received an email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

However, will the pair decide to go?

