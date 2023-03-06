Prince Harry and Meghan ‘couldn’t be happier’ as royal moving into Frogmore ‘revealed’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly thrilled as the royal moving into Frogmore Cottage has been ‘revealed’.

Following the Duke and Duchess’s reported ‘eviction’, it was recently claimed that Prince Andrew would be moving into their former home.

However, according to OK! Magazine, it looks like the home’s new residents are Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Furthermore, Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be thrilled about the news.

Princess Eugenie moving into Frogmore cottage?

Princess Eugenie and Jack reportedly received the keys to their Windsor home two weeks ago. This comes after Jack received a promotion at Discovery Land Company, which is based in the US.

A source told OK! that Eugenie is “determined to have the baby in the UK and bring up her children in England”, despite Jack needing to be in the US more.

The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over.

According to the insider, Jack’s job will mean that he will have to travel between the UK, US and Portugal. Him and Eugenie will also stay in Prince Harry and Meghan’s home whenever they’re in the US.

The source said: “The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over. They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway.

“[Eugenie and Jack] went to see Harry and Meghan last month in California. They took over some small personal belongings left in the property. They were also helping to box up items at Frogmore to be shipped over to California.”

The insider added: “Andrew is delighted that his daughter will take over the property for the time being.”

However, another source also told the publication that Princess Eugenie and Jack were only staying at Frogmore temporarily.

Eugenie and Jack share their two year-old son, August. They are also expecting their second child together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Frogmore eviction

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were gifted Frogmore Cottage by the late Queen after their wedding in 2018. Furthermore, they had continued to use the property as their UK home after relocating to the US.

Confirming their eviction, an Archewell spokesperson said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

