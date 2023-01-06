Prince Harry book: The Queen ‘was delighted by Archie’s adorable gesture’ during reunion

In his new book, Prince Harry has reportedly revealed that the Queen was “delighted” by his son Archie’s sweet gesture during a reunion.

Last year, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the monarch apparently reunited with her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, one.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry reveals that Archie, three, perfected his bow when he reunited with Her Majesty months before her death.

Archie reunited with the Queen last June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry book

HELLO! magazine reports that in his book, which was accidentally released in Spain this week ahead of its official release on January 10, Harry details the meeting.

Harry reportedly says that the Queen met Lilibet during the Jubilee weekend, which coincided with Lili’s first birthday.

According to the publication, Harry says that the Queen looked “delighted” to see Archie’s first attempt at bowing.

The Queen was apparently “delighted” by Archie’s bow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In September 2022, Harry spoke about Archie and Lilibet’s time spent with the Queen in a tribute following her death.

He said at the time: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings.

“From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”

Prince Harry’s new book comes out next week (Credit: ITV)

January 10 will see the release of Harry’s book.

In a mistake this week, the books went on sale in Spain meaning many revelations emerged.

Prince Harry’s final conversation with Queen

He reportedly reveals his final conversation with the Queen before her passing.

According to HELLO! magazine, Harry says they spoke about the Braemar Games, which the Queen had wanted to attend but was unable to.

I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.

In addition, they spoke about the “unseasonable drought” in the UK, with Harry joking the grass was like his head – “bald with patches”.

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, will publish on January 10.

