Prince Harry’s claim in book about Charles and Camilla wedding dismissed by former royal butler

Prince Harry made many claims and revelations in his book, Spare, but now one has appeared to be dismissed.

In his memoir, which was released on January 10, the Duke of Sussex said he begged his father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles.

Now, a royal butler has claimed that Harry was “excited” about Charles and Camilla’s wedding.

Prince Harry book

Former butler Grant Harrold told Spin Genie: “I was there for [Charles and Camilla’s] wedding, the engagement.

“I promise you from my point of view and as I say, I wasn’t there every single second so I can’t guarantee what conversations took place but when I was around they all got on. [Harry and William] supported their father, they were very excited about it and they were there at the actual wedding as well.

“I saw when the cars drove off after the wedding, there was William and Harry running after the cars with the cans. Why would you do that? If you were so against it you wouldn’t even go outside.”

Harry and Camilla

Grant, who worked for King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales for seven years, went on to say that Camilla was a “very good listener”.

He also said the now Queen Consort is “very good at fixing things or trying to fix things”.

Grant went on to say that it “doesn’t make sense” how Harry spoke about Camilla in his book.

He added: “I’m sure there’s a lot of people out there who would say they’ve been in a similar situation, their relationship with their stepmother is never going to be the same as the relationship with their own mother and they put on a brave face and get on with it.”

In his book, Harry also spoke about his first meeting with Camilla.

Charles and Camilla married in 2005.

Harry wrote in his memoir: “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it. I remember wondering if she would be cruel to me. If she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories.”

