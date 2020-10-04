Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly snub Christmas with The Queen again this year.

According to reports, the couple will spend it with the Duke of Sussex‘s ‘surrogate dad’ David Foster, who he shares a close relationship with.

Meghan is apparently looking forward to hosting the festive period at her home and the Royal Family is “not in the plan”.

Meghan and Harry will reportedly snub Christmas with The Queen again this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘snub’ Christmas with The Queen

A source told the Mirror: “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum.

“She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.

“They’ve also invited David [Foster] and [his wife] Katherine to spend it with them.”

The insider added that the couple “want to get on with their new lives” and Christmas with Harry’s family “is not in the plan”.

David Foster and wife Katherine could spend Christmas with Harry, Meghan and Archie (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s relationship with David Foster

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

Meanwhile, musician David has reportedly helped the couple settle into their life in the US.

His wife Katherine also went to school with Meghan in Los Angeles.

Katherine has previously spoke about David’s “beautiful” relationship with Harry.

She said they’re “so cute, like father and son”.

The Queen will likely be hosting Christmas for the family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Recent reports claim that Meghan and Harry are “not ready” for a family reunion at Christmas back in the UK.

A source told Vanity Fair: “At this stage they are really enjoying their new life in California and their new home.

“There are currently no plans for them to return to the UK for Christmas.

“Let’s just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it’s not what it was, and I don’t think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely spend Christmas in Los Angeles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry didn’t spend Christmas with the royal family last year.

The couple spent the festive period with Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, rather than at Sandringham.

According to the Vancouver Sun, Meghan and Harry were spotted hiking during a luxury getaway in Canada.

