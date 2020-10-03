Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have asked Sir David Attenborough questions in an adorable new video.

The Cambridge children questioned the veteran television presenter on all things nature.

George, seven, featured first in the video and looked just like his dad Prince William as he asked his question.

What did Prince George say?

George said: “Hi David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?”

Sir David, 94, replied: “Well let’s hope there won’t be any because there are a lot of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction.

“We can protect them. About 40 years I was with some mountain gorillas in the centre of Africa. They were really rare.

“And we showed pictures of them on television and people thought how terrible it would be if these became extinct.”

He added: “They subscribed lots of money and people came to help and now, there are over a thousand of them.”

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis with dad Prince William and mum Kate Middleton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Charlotte expresses her love for spiders

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, five, was next up and asked another important question.

She said: “Hello David Attenborough! I like spiders, do you like spiders too?”

Sir David replied: “I love spiders, I’m so glad you like them! I think they’re wonderful things.

“Why is it that people are so frightened of them? I think it’s because they’ve actually got eight legs which are much more than us.

“And if you’ve got eight legs you can move in any direction. But spiders are so clever.”

The young royals thrilled fans (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis joins the questions

Finally, little Louis, two, had the cutest question for Sir David.

The toddler asked: “What animal do you like?”

David replied: “I think monkeys are the best because they’re such fun. They can jump all over the place and they don’t bite.

“Some do but if you’re a bit careful they don’t bite.”

David Attenborough answered the royals’ questions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable footage.

One person gushed: “Oh my gosh, so cute!!!”

Another wrote: “My heart is full!”

A third said: “Oh my goodness! This is adorable! Thank you for sharing this wonderful video interview.”

