Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say there’s been some definite upsides to lockdown.

Mostly, they say they’ve loved being there for so many of their son Archie‘s first milestones.

Speaking on a Zoom chat with activist Malala Yousafzai in honour of International Day of the Girl – they shared some rare personal insights.

The former senior royals spoke to the Nobel Peace Prize winner from their new mansion in Montecito, California.

Here, Prince Harry quipped that it felt like he’d spent much of lockdown on Zoom.

What did Harry and Meghan say about Archie?

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle added that they’d also been delighted with Archie’s many achievements.

Meghan said: “But outside of that, with our little one.

“We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

She added that they may not have witnessed these in normal times.

As they’d both be out and about working.

She continued: “And it’s just fantastic because I think in so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow and in the absence of COVID, we would be travelling and working more externally, and we’d miss a lot of those moments.

What did Harry and Meghan say about mental health?

“So I think it’s been a lot of really good family time.”

Archie is now 15 months, and they shared further commentary on their son in a podcast.

Appearing on the podcast Teenager Therapy, Meghan said that both Harry and Archie love birds.

Meghan said: “He loves birds… Archie loves birds!”

Elsewhere in their podcast debut, they shared their own struggles with mental health.

Prince Harry says he benefits from meditation to calm his nerves.

Meanwhile Meghan says she finds great value in journaling.

Additionally, she says that the found the trolling she’s received almost ‘unsurvivable’.

The Duchess of Sussex said: “In 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female.

“[For] eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave with the baby – but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, it’s so big you can’t even think what that feels like.”

