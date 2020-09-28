Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, over the couple’s baby news.

The royal pair announced earlier this week that they are expecting their first child next year.

Eugenie shared the news in a heartwarming Instagram post that sent royal fans into a frenzy.

Prince Harry and Meghan are overjoyed at Princess Eugenie’s news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…” wrote the star while holding a pair of baby slippers.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say to Eugenie?

After the public acknowledgement of Eugenie’s news, a royal insider told Hello! that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to the couple privately to express their delight at their announcement.

Sarah Ferguson And Prince Andrew can’t wait to be grandparents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Princess Eugenie’s parents say?

Remarking on the news, Sarah Ferguson told HELLO! magazine: “Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed!”

Meanwhile, Sarah added on Instagram: “I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child.

“Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother.

“Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”

The royal couple married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bookies’ top choices for Princess Eugenie’s baby name

Paddy Power have priced up what Eugenie and Jack may name their baby, and there’s plenty of choices to pick from!

According to the bookmakers, it’s Alice for a girl or Arthur for a boy which top the list at 8/1.

These names have several historical royal links.

Meanwhile, next in the running are Henry, Godfrey and Celia at 10/1.

A spokesman for Paddy Power said: “There’s Royal baby news, folks!

“Alice and Arthur currently lead the market, though perhaps if they really wanted to cap off the madness of this year, they’d opt for the name ‘Boris’ or even ‘Brexit.'”

Last year, bookies placed odds on Eugenie and Jack announcing baby news.

At the time, a Ladbrokes spokesperson told The Sun: “It looks like the royals are getting broody.

“With Meghan’s first on the way and Kate’s odds of baby number four continuing to tumble, we’ve once again cut odds on Eugenie announcing a pregnancy.”

