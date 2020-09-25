Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have announced they’re expecting their first baby.

The couple married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in October 2018.

Now, Buckingham Palace has announced Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie expecting their first baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank say?

The statement read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

Read more: The Queen ‘lost five of her beloved Balmoral ponies from disease’

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Fans have congratulated the couple.

The Queen’s delighted by the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Congratulations to the beautiful princess and her husband Jack!”

Another wrote: “Oh, what fabulous news! Congratulations to the happy couple!”

A third added: “What brilliant news. Congratulations.”

When did Princess Eugenie and Jack get married?

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle two years ago.

Jack and Eugenie married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson held a star-studded bash in the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor following the ceremony.

Eugenie and Jack invited a whopping 850 people to their wedding ceremony.

The Queen and Prince Philip, Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice, and cousins Prince William and Prince Harry attended.

Princess Eugenie baby news

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon Voucher!

Last year, bookies placed odds on Eugenie and Jack announcing baby news.

At the time, a Ladbrokes spokesperson told The Sun: “It looks like the royals are getting broody.

“With Meghan’s first on the way and Kate’s odds of baby number four continuing to tumble, we’ve once again cut odds on Eugenie announcing a pregnancy.”

Meanwhile, another, for bookmakers.tv, told the paper: “The odds of Eugenie and Jack sharing some good news soon have taken another plunge with the latest betting definitely suggesting there could be an announcement around the corner.”

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.