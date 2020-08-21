Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their first public charity engagement post lockdown.

The former senior royals, took part in a charity drive on Wednesday on behalf of LA based charity Baby2Baby.

Here they passed out back to ‘virtual’ school essentials to families as they drove by.

Meghan was also snapped helping a young boy attach a badge onto his shirt.

This is the first known public engagement they’ve been able to partake in since lockdown began.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave out school supplies and more to families in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Prince Harry doing for charity?

In previous months, they helped out at a food kitchen and to deliver food to vulnerable residents.

However, these were not conducted as public events.

Read more: Prince Harry’s new home ‘only listed in Meghan Markle’s name’

The event took place at Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in South LA.

This is about an hour and half’s drive from their new £11 million home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

On Baby2Baby’s official Instagram page, they addressed their some 159,000 followers with:

“Baby2Baby was proud to host a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South LA as students across the country return to distance learning this week.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in March and now reside in Montecito, California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Reaction to Meghan and Harry’s charitable move

“Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season.”

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘planning movie career that could earn her millions’

Many users rushed to congratulate the pair on their good deeds.

One user gushed: “So proud of Harry & Meghan…Kindhearted & a beautiful couple”.

Harry and Meghan have volunteered with @baby2baby one of the organisations they chose to celebrate Archie’s birth last May. The couple handed out supplies to families and helped children pick out and try new backpacks.

📸 Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/gePUJ3Z5R4 — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) August 21, 2020

And another user praised: “This is so wonderful to see! Thank you Harry and Meghan for pitching in to help!”

But over on Twitter some users shared that they were disappointed Harry and Meghan took a personal photographer with them.

Some of the released and distributed photographs are reportedly credited as taken by a freelance photographer Christian Monterrosa on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

One Twitter user ranted: “Baby2Baby is one of the the MOST celebrity heavy charities in LA. The work they do is amazing, but for moms in Hollywood, it’s the essential social event of the year.

“A savvy, but transparent move. Also, it’s tacky to openly bring your own photographer to a volunteer opportunity.”

And another user shared: “How crass. If I was on the receiving end of some much needed charity and someone rocked up with a photographer, I’d decide to go without. That is so………words fail…”

Past celebrities involved in Baby2Baby events include Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Katy Perry and Kelly Rowland.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.