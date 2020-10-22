Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delight fans with new charity Archewell website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have delighted their fans by launching an official website.

The couple, 36, and 39, were forced to abandon their SussexRoyal accounts after stepping down as senior royals this year.

But now they have a brand new website, named after their new charity Archewell.

At Archewell, fans can sign up for an email subscription, which promises to update its subscribers on the organisation’s ‘activities and initiatives’.

Meghan and Harry have a sparkling new website (Credit: SplashNews)

What does Archewell mean?

What’s more, it also provides an explanation behind the organisation’s unusual name.

Seemingly named after the couple’s son, Archie, it provides a detailed explanation.

Arche is described as “Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.”

Whereas Well is deemed “a plentiful source of supply; a place we go to dig deep”.

And its mission is “building compassionate communities”.

Meghan and Harry want to put a stop to online ‘hate’ (Credit: SplashNews)

How are their fans reacting?

Meghan and Harry fans flocked to Twitter to share their excitement over the website.

One user gushed: “#Archewell is finally up and running, I signed up, have you? Am so excited.”

While another praised: “Waking up to Archewell news just gave me the boost of energy I needed.

“Did I just subscribe? Yes. Did I just bookmark it? Yes. Did I just add it to my home screen? Yes. Am I excited? Beyond words.”

And a third user shared: “Meghan and Harry’s new non-profit organisation!! They haven’t put much on the website yet but I’m excited to see what they have planned.”

Harry and Meghan named their charity in part after their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews)

What have Meghan and Harry said about Archewell?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans for Archewell back in April.

In a joint statement, they said: “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Meanwhile Meghan and Harry continue their campaign against ‘bad voices’ online.

The couple say they want to change social media so that trolls and negativity is more closely monitored.



Speaking on a Time100 Talks, they let their feelings regarding online negativity be known.

Prince Harry said: “What is happening in the online world is affecting the world. This is a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation, and a global health crisis.”

And Meghan reiterated: “We haven’t begun to realise the legacy and effect of these platforms and the online space and what it is doing to us on a deeper level.

“We’re in it now but we have a chance to get ourselves out of it.”

