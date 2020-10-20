Prince Harry and JJ Chalmers bonded as the former Royal Marine competed in the Invictus Games.

And the Strictly 2020 hopeful says he knows why the former senior royal moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle.

Earlier this year JJ, full name John-James Chalmers, appeared on The One Show.

Here he defended his pal’s decision to step down from his senior royal duties.

He said he thinks Harry made the stunning move to protect both Meghan and their son Archie.

JJ explained: “You look at the decision he has made, I think at the forefront of that is to protect his family, because that’s the number one role – to be a father and a husband.”

Strictly contestant JJ Chalmers is good friends with Prince Harry (Credit: ITV)

How do JJ Chalmers and Prince Harry know one another?

When asked if he thinks he left royal life to better protect his young family, JJ agreed.

He continued: “I would say so, any husband wants to protect their wife and any father wants to protect their children.

“He is a very principled individual and so when he looks as how social media talks about someone, he has to answer to his son one day when he begins to understand this and be able to look him in the face and say, ‘I made the right decision and I did right by you.'”

JJ competed at the Invictus Games in 2014, and won multiple medals, including a gold medal for the Men’s IRecB1 Recumbent Circuit Race.

Hence he became mates with Harry, and was invited to all-three components of Harry’s wedding day celebrations to Meghan.

JJ attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to JJ as a Royal Marine?

Back in 2011 he suffered devastating injuries while serving with the Royal Marines in Afghanistan.

After stepping on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), he lost two fingers, suffered leg and facial injuries and severely injured an elbow.

Now part of the 2020 Strictly line-up, he has shared his immense excitement to compete for the Glitterball trophy.

“My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it’s becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games. Now as a TV Presenter I’m lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world.

JJ reckons Harry left senior royal life to ‘protect’ Meghan and Archie (Credit: SplashNews)

“Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face. But I’m up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!”

Meanwhile, he admitted that Harry finds it ‘hilarious’ that he’s signed up for the BBC dance show.



He told Strictly host Tess Daly: “I know that he like all my friends from the military thinks it’s hilarious first and foremost.

“But actually, I wouldn’t be stood here today if it wasn’t for the Invictus Games.

“We would never have had that if it wasn’t for him. So he should be extremely proud that he’s managed to get one of his boys to this point. So I hope he’s watching.”

