A book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave “lasting damage” on their relationship with fellow royals, a source has claimed.

Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, has made a series of claims about the pair’s exit from royal life.

However, sources have said the book paints a “very one sided account” of Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down.

A biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will “leave lasting scars” on their relationship with the royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new £11 million home ‘funded by Prince Charles’

Meghan and Harry book makes claims about royals

The insider told the Mirror: “It’s sadly hard to imagine a world where this won’t do lasting damage to many of the personal relationships explored in this very one sided account.”

Meghan and Harry quit their senior royal roles in March.

Earlier this year, they said in a statement they wanted to become “financially independent” and split their time between the US and the UK.

The couple have been living in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie.

Harry, Meghan and Archie are living in California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This week, reports have revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in a sprawling mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

A source has told the Mail Online that Harry’s father Prince Charles was keen to help Meghan and Harry secure the property.

How did Prince Charles help Meghan and Harry?

The source said: “Charles had been keen to help out and put his hand in his own pocket to assist.

Tyler Perry’s house with 18 bedrooms isn’t Harry’s style.

“He is devoted to both his sons and any time he can assist them he always will.”

The £11million home features nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Prince Charles reportedly was keen to help Meghan and Harry secure the property (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, grounds include a tennis court, swimming pool and children’s outdoor play area.

The couple were previously staying in Tyler Perry’s home, which was located in Beverly Hills.

Read more: The Queen thanks emergency services in statement after train derailment kills three in Scotland

However, a source claimed in the Mail Online that Harry wanted to leave here because it ‘wasn’t his style’.

The source said: “While it was a nice favor to them at a very difficult time, Tyler Perry’s house with 18 bedrooms isn’t Harry’s style.

“Yes, he grew up in royalty and the halls of Buckingham Palace, but he prefers more intimate homes with character.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.