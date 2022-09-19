Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen’s funeral today (Monday September 19).

The nine-year-old prince is second in line to the throne after his father Prince William following the passing of the Queen.

The news came amid claims courtiers reportedly believe Prince George‘s presence during the state funeral could be a powerful symbol of the monarchy’s future.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the Queen for his final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The children – aged nine and seven – will take part after a “collective family decision” on the matter, the Daily Mail understands.

They are thought to be the youngest royals ever to take such a central role in a momentous state occasion.

A source said the Prince and Princess of Wales thought “long and hard” before coming to the decision.

“As parents they have, of course, thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them,,” the source claimed.

“Of course little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are up to it.”

What role will George and Charlotte play at Queen’s funeral?

George and Charlotte are expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey in a car.

It’s thought they will travel with the Princess of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla.

They will then join the procession when it arrives, and will accompany their parents and other members of the royal family in following their great-grandmother’s coffin into the place of worship.

The order of service shows George and Charlotte will walk behind their parents William and Kate.

Behind them in the procession will be their aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Over the weekend, it was reported in the Mail on Sunday that Palace aides had asked William and Kate to consider allowing George to attend.

The report claimed the young boy’s presence would send a strong message during what is expected to be among the most viewed ever events on TV.

And that is to represent how the future of the royal family and a constitutional monarchy could look.

Prince George attended the Prince Philip memorial service earlier this year with his father, mother and sister Princess Charlotte (Credit: Splashnews.com)

George’s public roles

None of the Waleses’ three children have been seen in public since the Queen died 10 days ago.

However, George and his sister in particular have had increasingly public roles over the last couple of years.

George has attended sporting events such Wimbledon and football matches with his parents. And Charlotte was also present at Prince Philip’s memorial service earlier this year.

Prince George with three older generations of his royal family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Both children also featured prominently during the Platinum Jubilee, along with their younger brother Prince Louis.

George and Charlotte also accompanied their parents on a trip to Wales.

And they were seen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the conclusion of the celebrations.

This was the Queen’s final appearance from the position she waved at crowds of supporters for many years.

Louis, four, also commanded headlines with his engaging behaviour at the Jubilee concert.

It’s thought he is too young to attend the funeral today.

And while the Waleses’ children have not been spotted recently, Mia and Lena Tindall – two of the Queen’s other great-grandchildren – were at Westminster Hall.

They attended the Friday evening vigil to support their grandmother Princess Anne.

