Prince George – at the age of just nine – could attend the Queen’s funeral tomorrow (Monday September 19), according to reports.

The nine-year-old prince is second in line to the throne after his father Prince William following the passing of the Queen.

And courtiers reportedly believe Prince George‘s presence during the state funeral could be a powerful symbol of the monarchy’s future.

Prince George joined the Queen for his final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splashnews.com)

According to the Mail on Sunday, Palace aides have asked William and Kate to consider allowing George to attend.

The report claims it is thought the young boy’s presence will send a strong message during what is expected to be among the most viewed ever events on TV.

And that is to represent how the future of the royal family and a constitutional monarchy could look.

However, the tabloid also quotes a royal insider as claiming a final decision on George’s attendance is yet to be made.

Prince George attended the Prince Philip memorial service earlier this year with his father, mother and sister Princess Charlotte (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Reassure the nation’

The source claimed to the news outlet: “Courtiers are keen for Prince George to be at the funeral in some capacity, if only to reassure the nation of the order of succession.”

And another Palace insider is said to have added: “It’s currently under discussion. No decision has been made yet.”

ED! has contacted representatives for the Prince and Princess of Wales for comment.

George’s public roles

None of the Waleses’ three children have been seen in public since the Queen died 10 days ago.

However, George and his sister in particular have had increasingly public roles over the last couple of years.

George has attended sporting events such Wimbledon and football matches with his parents. And Charlotte was also present at Prince Philip’s memorial service earlier this year.

Prince George with three older generations of his royal family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Both children also featured prominently during the Platinum Jubilee, along with their younger brother Prince Louis.

George and Charlotte also accompanied their parents on a trip to Wales.

And they were seen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the conclusion of the celebrations.

This was the Queen’s final appearance from the position she waved at crowds of supporters for many years.

Louis, four, also commanded headlines with his engaging behaviour at the Jubilee concert.

And while the Waleses’ children have not been spotted recently, Mia and Lena Tindall – two of the Queen’s other great-grandchildren – were at Westminster Hall.

They attended the Friday evening vigil to support their grandmother Princess Anne.

