Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, has left royal fans saying the same thing this week.

Under a post on the Royal Family’s most recent Instagram post, which was posted on January 31, users wrote of his resemblance to his nephew Prince William.

One follower wrote: “I see a strong family resemblance between Prince Edward and Prince William. As he’s walking toward the crowd at the beginning with his back to the camera, he could easily be mistaken for the Prince of Wales.”

Prince Edward has left royal fans saying the same thing! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex on royal duties

The replies were a mix of those in agreement and those who don’t see the pair’s likeness.

“Same thoughts, but then I noticed that Prince Edward is thinner than Prince William,” replied one follower.

Another added: “Oh my gosh, for a second I thought it was Prince William from the back!”

Someone else commented: “Prince William looks a lot like him.”

However, another said: “Nah, William is tall, buffed and very stylish. Edward is short, and more like a teacher.”

I see a strong family resemblance between Prince Edward and Prince William.

The Instagram post sees a video of the prince visiting the town of Blackpool to meet and talk with young people who are partaking in the charities scheme.

The caption reads: “From cooking and crafting, to dog-training, music and go-karting…

“It’s been a fantastic day meeting those taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme!

“In Blackpool, The Earl of Wessex saw the volunteering efforts of South Shore Academy and The Oracle Youth Centre, before heading to Preston to join in with the skill-based activities of Pioneer TEC.”

Does William have a resemblance to Edward? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the Duke of Edinburgh Award?

The award is aimed at 14 to 24-year-olds and has three levels: bronze, silver, and gold.

The award has a total of five sections. Participants who complete five sections get a gold award, and those who complete four get silver or bronze.

King Charles was given the Duke of Edinburgh title when his father, Prince Philip died in 2021.

Prince Philip founded the charity in 1956 to help young people “develop essential skills for life and work”.

