Prince Charles is reportedly set to confront Prince Harry as they walk around Windsor Castle.

The father and son, 72 and 36, will visit tributes left by the public around the grounds of the estate.

They are expected to walk together later today, Sunday, April 18.

This will be the first time the Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Sussex have been seen alone together by the public in over a year.

A source told the Mail Online: “There has been talk that Charles will walk around Windsor with Harry to look at some of the tributes and spend some time together.”

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles at the funeral of Prince Philip (Credit: BBC)

Relationships between Harry and his British family are thought to have become increasingly fraught.

Royals are said to be furious in the aftermath of his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, which millions worldwide watched, both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made various allegations against the Royal Family.

They said that racist comments had been made about their son Archie’s skin. Viewers later learned, from Oprah, that neither Prince Philip or The Queen had made them.

Also, Harry said that both Prince William and Prince Charles were “trapped” in the Royal Family.

Prince Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Harry return to the UK?

Prince Harry returned to the UK last week for Prince Philip’s funeral.

He quarantined for five days at Frogmore Cottage, where he will stay throughout his visit.

However, he is only expected to remain in the UK for around a week in total, so his return to California is likely imminent.

In fact, he could fly back as early as tomorrow – Monday, April 19.

He is reportedly anxious to get back to his pregnant wife Meghan and their son, Archie.

Prince Harry was especially close his grandfather Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Prince Harry say about Prince Philip?

Prince Harry released a poignant tribute to his late grandfather.

His tribute included: “He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next.”