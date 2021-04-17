Sharon Osbourne has hit out at Prince Harry.

The former The Talk panelist, 68, said that the Duke of Sussex, 36, is the ‘the poster boy of white privilege’.

During her appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Sharon made a series of stunning remarks.

Amongst them she said she had no empathy whatsoever for Prince Harry.

Piers and Sharon worked together on America’s Got Talent (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Sharon say about Prince Harry?

She told Bill, 65: “You know when they say white privilege? You know, right there with Harry. Right there. He is the poster boy.

“So you know, he sits there and says ‘daddy cut him off and he’s not on the wages anymore’ and he was boohooing about it.

“You can’t feel empathy for that. Because you’re a healthy, bright, educated young man. You can do whatever you want to do. Your life is your own.”

Her interview comes in the aftermath of her leaving US panel show The Talk.

She left her role after she told her fellow panelists that she didn’t believe Piers Morgan had been racist about Meghan Markle.

Sharon remains defiant (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to Piers and Sharon?

Piers, 56, infamously said that he didn’t believe mostly anything Meghan Markle had said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This led to him stepping down from his role as a host on Good Morning Britain.

Sharon came out swinging in defence of her friend and former colleague Piers, but she was met with considerable backlash.

In addition she told Bill Maher that she still didn’t understand what Piers had done that was racist.

Or why she was accused of racism – which she adamantly denied.

Sharon Osbourne says Prince Harry has white privilege (Credit: SplashNews)

She added: “I’ve been called so many things in my life, I am so used to being called names, but a racist is one I will not take.”

The rockstar wife also reiterated against claims from her former The Talk co-hosts that she’d said racist comments to them.

She slammed them as “disgruntled ladies” and denied all of their accusations.



Finally, she said she is and will be fine despite these setbacks.

Sharon claimed: “I’m doing just fine.

“What about the people that are cut from the knees down who can’t afford to get lessons now on what’s politically correct?

“What happens to them? It’s not fair. It isn’t about being a racist. It’s maybe not knowing what is correct and woke for your language that day. It changes from day to day what is correct.”

