Prince Andrew looked ‘haunted’ during Christmas Day appearance as he’s issued warning over public outings

Prince Andrew, Duke of York looked “haunted” during his Christmas Day appearance, a body language expert has claimed.

His appearance on Christmas Day comes just days after he was reportedly “evicted” from Buckingham Palace by the King.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York ‘haunted’ on Christmas Day

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, looked “haunted” on Christmas Day, a body language expert has claimed.

The 62-year-old made a surprise appearance at the Royal Family’s annual Christmas walkabout.

He also attended the church service at Sandringham’s St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Now, speaking to the Mirror, body language expert Judi James claims the disgraced prince looked “haunted” on Sunday.

“Andrew looked very much like the victim of a cull. Charles had walked with his brother away from the crowds in a gesture of loyalty at Andrew’s first church service after the notorious BBC interview, but this time Andrew walked alone, alongside but outside the royal pack,” she said.

Andrew ‘outside’ of the royal pack

Judi then went on to explain how exactly the Duke of York looked “haunted” during the walkabout.

“His wide eyes and his ashen face made him look wary and haunted. His head was held high at times but there appeared to be no one stepping up from the chatty and tactile group of royals to join him or to include him, leaving him walking several paces outside the very upbeat, tactile groups with his hands stuffed into his pockets,” she said.

She then said that he managed to look more “inclusive” during the Queen‘s funeral.

However, she said that in an “informal scenario” like the walkabout, he looked like more an outsider.

More bad news for Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Judi then continued, suggesting Andrew found his public appearance on Christmas Day a “torment”.

“His facial expression, with a rounded eye, suggested some torment, suggesting he might find it hard to see his public appearances as any form of PR event,” she said.

Andrew’s festive appearance comes just days after he was reportedly evicted from Buckingham Palace by the King.

The Duke of York is said to no longer have an office at the Palace.

“Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” a source told The Sun.

ED! had contacted reps for the palace for comment.

