Prince Andrew’s ‘bizarre’ comment to royal watcher caught on camera

Prince Andrew has left some royal fans feeling perplexed after he made a strange comment to a woman on Christmas Day in latest news.

The Duke of York was in Sandringham on December 25, joining other royals for a festive tradition. It’s common for them to partake in an annual Christmas walkabout.

Considered controversial for his association with now-dead convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, some people might find it odd he was at the estate.

Prince Andrew is deemed controversial by many due to his associations and scandals (Credit: YouTube)

Regardless, some fans seemed happy to converse with Andrew. But one royalist encounter, caught on camera, has left some people stumped.

Royal fans confused over Prince Andrew remark

Andrew joined the likes of Prince William and Princess Kate in having a stroll around the infamous estate.

At one point, he conversed with a woman who was spectating the walk with her dog. He asked her: “Cold feet?”

“Freezing,” the woman confirmed. But it was his next remark that seemed to stun the lady.

“Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper?” the Duke expressed. “Stand on the newspaper and you insulate your feet.”

Prince Andrew spoke to some royalists at Sandringham on Christmas Day (Credit: Splash News)

Seemingly taken aback, the woman with her dog said simply: “Thank you.”

The Duke then moved on to talk with other royal fans, his hands in the pockets of his navy overcoat.

A local 34-year-old witness was recording when the incident unfolded. They later relayed what they saw to The Sun.

“The whole thing was really odd,” they divulged. “Andrew stopped in front of us and blurted out the most bizarre advice about keeping warm.

“I don’t imagine the woman will be testing his theory any time soon.”

The Duke of York at Sandringham

Also in attendance at the Christmas Day service was King Charles III himself. He was joined by his wife Camilla the Queen Consort.

King Charles and Camilla beamed at smiling supporters (Credit: Splash News)

But given the alleged rift between Charles and Andrew, some royalists might question why the contentious Andrew was even allowed at Sandringham.

A source has claimed that Charles told Andrew he’s “on his own” amidst the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Allegedly, Andrew was told he could no longer use Buckingham Palace as an office space. Furthermore, under the King’s leadership, Andrew is supposedly banned from using the address for any correspondences in the future.

Read more: Camilla replaces Prince Andrew in new role as Princess Kate bags new title in royal shake-up

What do you think about Prince Andrew’s bizarre suggestion? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.