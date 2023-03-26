Prince Andrew has been blasted for having the “stupid idea” of reportedly writing his own tell-all royal book, it has been claimed.

According to The Sun, the disgraced second son of the late Queen wants to repair his reputation through the scheme.

However, the tabloid reckons pals of the Duke of York have warned him against taking such steps.

Furthermore, in a fresh blow for the royal family, it has been highlighted how Andrew, 63, has more life experience to draw upon than someone like his nephew Prince Harry, 38, whose own memoir dominated headlines for months.

The Sun claims Andrew has told friends he wants to change the public perception of him, more than three years on after his shocking Newsnight interview.

However, he is said to be annoyed that friends have warned him off the idea.

One insider reportedly told the newspaper: “Everyone close to him is telling him it’s a stupid idea and he should just forget it.”

Additionally, The Sun reports two leading publishers are said to be interested in any autobiography from Andrew.

The newspaper claims he is rumoured to be in discussions with US biographer and interviewer Daphne Barak.

Furthermore, a source also indicated Andrew hopes to set the record straight regarding his links with Jeffrey Epstein.

But any book is also tipped to give unprecedented insight into royal family secrets – and how his relatives interact with one another.

‘If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will’

Additionally, an unnamed source claimed to The Sun: “Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from.”

Furthermore, they added: “But mainly he wants to set the record straight. If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will.”

ED! has approached representatives for Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew for comment.

‘Andrew is in despair’

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported Andrew has been “in despair” amid reports King Charles ‘has not shared’ his inheritance from their mother.

Charles is reported to have been the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s reported £650 million estate.

Likewise, the brothers’ other siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward did not inherit following the Queen’s death last year.

However, unlike Andrew, Anne and Edward are working royals and receive funds from the Sovereign Grant.

Additionally, according to a Daily Mail source, this has left Andrew pondering his options.

The insider is reported to have alleged: “Andrew is in despair. He’s been left completely in the dark. Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming. I gather he’s checked it out and it’s true. It’s all gone ‘monarch to monarch’.”

Furthermore, they added: “What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head? Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster.”

