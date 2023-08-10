Police swoop on OnlyFans model as she conducts photoshoot on front lawn of Windsor Castle: ‘This is not Magaluf!’

OnlyFans model Isabelle Berry was caught red-handed as she tried to capture some saucy content while at Windsor Castle this week.

Model Isabelle risked it all to get a picture in a black lingerie set at King Charles’ Windsor residency earlier this week.

Isabelle’s Instagram bio shares that she is an “internationally published” Playboy model and “aesthetic practitioner” alongside working as a content creator on OnlyFans.

Isabelle shared one of the images at Windsor Castle on her Instagram with the caption: “No risk, no reward.”

It was reported by The Sun that police swooped in quickly to remove the model from the grounds, putting an end to her photo shoot.

Isabelle’s run in with the police

She told the publication: “A lot of tourists were taking photos.”

Isabelle recounted what the police said: “They gave me a telling off. They said I wasn’t allowed on the grass, and I had to cover up otherwise they could arrest me, maybe for indecent exposure because it was a thong. They were very serious at the beginning and said: ‘Don’t do anything silly like this again because you could get arrested.’ But at the end of it they were laughing. They said it wasn’t appropriate and so I got dressed as I didn’t want to be arrested and then I drove off.”

Charles and Camilla were believed not to have been at home at the time.

Some local residents were not fans of the stunt.

Local Jane Rackham said: “This is a royal town, not Magaluf. We can’t have people cavorting like that in front of the castle.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to have not be at home to witness the stunt (Credit: Cover Images)

Her inspiration behind the shoot

Cheeky Isabelle said she drove to the iconic landmark in her lunch break and derobbed in her car before posing.

The OnlyFans model said that she asked herself “where’s fun and naughty to do this because you aren’t allowed”. It was then that she came up with Windsor Castle. She then admitted she did it for “the risk factor”.

Isabelle added that it was just a bit of “fun” and said she does things like this “all the time”. However, she did say her al talking the pictures did feel “very embarrassed”.

She also said that she loves the royal family and added that Windsor Castle is “beautiful”. Isabelle did admit, though, that doesn’t think Charles and Camilla would’ve been “best pleased” with her saucy antics.

