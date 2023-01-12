Mike Tindall shares loved-up Instagram photo with wife Zara as fans distracted by royal

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall looked overjoyed as they shared snaps from their holiday in Australia on Instagram.

The loved-up royals were enjoying the sights of sunny Byron Bay on Wednesday.

In one romantic snap, the pair shared a warm embrace as Mike flashed a big grin while Zara lovingly looked up at home.

Zara and Mike Tindall are currently holidaying in Australia (Credit: Splashnews)

Mike Tindall shares loved-up snaps on Instagram

Mike also shared some snaps of his horses, and wrote: “Great way to start the day! A little walk with the crew before heading back to @magicmillions sales to watch the last of our syndicate go inter the hammer!! Lot 458 Pierata colt by Talented Miss @widdenstud #magicmillions.”

That looks lush! You both look so happy.

Fans rushed to comment, with some appearing to throw shade at Prince Harry’s latest antics.

One follower replied: “That looks lush! You both look so happy. Hooray for navigating public and private family life so intelligently and graciously while both doing the professional work that makes you content.”

“You look like you’re both having a fabulous ‘media/tabloid-free’ holiday. Enjoy the rest of your holiday in sunny Australia,” gushed a second fan.

Others were distracted by Zara’s appearance as one said: “Zara is stunning!”

Another gushed: “Such a beautiful view… stay happy and blessed. Zara is beautiful.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough time to be a royal over the last few days.

Harry shocks with new allegations

Prince Harry sat down for an interview with ITV to promote his memoir Spare on Monday and the allegations contained within his book.

Harry made some surprising remarks about the monarchy during the tense chat.

Mike hasn’t commented on Harry’s latest remarks about the family (Credit: Splashnews)

During one shocking segment, he alleged that “certain members of the family” had “decided to get into bed with the devil”.

He said: “I love my father, I love my brother – I love my family, I always do. Nothing of what I’ve done, in this book or otherwise, has any intention to harm them or hurt them.

“The truth is something I need to rely on. And after many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where… again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get into bed with the devil. To rehabilitate their image.”

Harry went on to add: “If you need to do that, or you want to do that, or you choose to do that, that is a choice. That’s up to you. But the moment that rehabilitation comes at the detriment of others…me, other members of my family… then that’s where I draw the line.”

