Prince Harry has hit news headlines due to several tabloid scandals over the years.

Not least among them has been the fallout from Megxit, his and Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey and the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries.

But Harry also experienced some sticky moments before he met his future wife.

He is expected to address many controversies in his upcoming memoir Spare – and many eyebrow-raising reflections have already leaked ahead of publication on January 10.

Furthermore, this weekend, the Duke of Sussex sits down with ITV’s Tom Bradby for an interview.

Will any of the Prince Harry scandalous moments listed below come up during their chat?

Prince Harry ‘sent to rehab’

When he was a 16 year old, Harry paid a visit to a rehab centre on orders of his father, it was reported in 2002.

He allegedly attended a detox centre for heroin addicts in Peckham in London for a day.

A royal official reportedly said at the time: “We acknowledge that on several occasions last summer, Prince Harry experimented with cannabis. It is not that he had or has a serious problem, but he did take the drug.

“Prince Harry did attend Featherstone Lodge for a day to learn about the possible consequences of starting to take cannabis.

“The Prince of Wales thought it would be educational and shocking for him to attend. A large number of heroin users have, over the years and in the course of his work, told the Prince of Wales that they started on cannabis.”

Prince Harry was the subject of controversial press headlines before he met Meghan Markle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nazi costume fiasco

Harry came under fire in 2005 when The Sun published a picture of the 20-year-old royal in a Nazi uniform costume.

He said at the time it “was a poor choice” as he apologised.

Harry subsequently said in his recent Netflix series that the incident was “one of the biggest mistakes” of his life.

“I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right,” he said.

“I sat down and spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London, which had a profound effect on me.

“I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could have just ignored it and made the same mistakes over again in my life. But I learned from that.”

Additionally, recent reports claim Harry does address the scandal in Spare.

And furthermore, it is reported Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘encouraged’ him over the attire for a ‘Native and Colonial’-themed event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never been far from the headlines (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry ‘naked pictures’

Some years later, in 2012, pictures published by US website TMZ reportedly showed the royal in the buff.

He later said about his nude frolicking in a £5,000-a-night luxury suite in Las Vegas: “At the end of the day I probably let myself down, I let my family down, I let other people down.

“But at the end of the day I was in a private area and there should be a certain amount of privacy that one should expect. Back home all my close friends rallied round me and were great.”

Harry added: “It was probably a classic case of me being too much army and not enough prince.”

