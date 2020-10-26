Meghan Markle’s ‘former’ best friend Jessica Mulroney speaks out about ‘fake’ friends

Jessica Mulroney has shared a cryptic post about ‘fake’ friends.

This comes amidst reports that her once very close friendship with Meghan Markle has cooled off.

Jessica shared in view of her some 399,000 Instagram followers a tribute to her husband Ben.

She posted:”After a few rough months, something to FINALLY celebrate. Thank you for being by my side Benny.

Jessica and Ben Mulroney were great friends with Meghan Markle for several years (Credit: SplashNews)

How do Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney know one another?

“We’ve learnt so much. Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us. We could have never made it without you. Silver lining: we finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends.

Read more: Piers Morgan insists he’s ‘not obsessed’ with Meghan Markle

“Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my Manners.”

Jessica, 40, reportedly took Meghan, 39, under her wing when she moved to Toronto to film Suits.

Married to television presenter Ben, 40, he is also the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Meghan reportedly stopped taking Jessica’s calls following her argument with a blogger (Credit: SplashNews)

Have Meghan and Jessica really fallen out?

She apparently introduced Meghan to many influential figures in Toronto.

And she served as Meghan’s ‘unofficial maid-of-honour’ at her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Her three children also had roles in the wedding.

But their friendship allegedly came to an end when Jessica was embroiled in a race row.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Oct 23, 2020 at 4:03am PDT

Back in June her private messages between Sarah Exeter, a fashion blogger, were exposed.

Some accused her words of white privilege, and her television wedding show, I Do, Redo, was subsequently taken off the air.

Reports then circulated that Meghan responded to the controversy by cutting off Jessica as a friend.

A source told the MailOnline at the time: “Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship.



“She’s devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she’s done for good – just like with her family.”

Many Instagram users shared their support for Jessica’s cryptic post.

One user commented: “Hard times always reveal true friends!!”

And another user urged: “You really find out who your true friends are at times like these. Hang in there Jess.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.