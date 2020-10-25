Piers Morgan has responded to claims he is ‘obsessed’ with Meghan Markle, saying he doesn’t understand the criticism.

The GMB host put his frequent discussion of the Duchess down to the fact that she’s always in the news.

GMB’s Piers Morgan is a vocal critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Credit: Splash News)

What does Piers think of his critics?

Speaking to The Express, Piers said: “I think along with Donald Trump, Brexit and coronavirus, the Sussexes have made themselves one of the biggest news stories in the last three years, and they don’t want to be left alone.

“So I don’t really understand the criticism; I’m a columnist, I’m on TV every morning, I’m on Twitter all the time, obviously they are the fourth biggest story of the past three years so obviously I’m going to be commenting about it.

“And because of my own knowledge about Meghan Markle and previous, what I assumed was, friendship has given me a bit of an insight into what she is like.”

He went on to insist he doesn’t have an ‘obsession’ with her, saying that his criticisms are valid. He accused the pair of wanting to “have their royal cake and eat it”.

Just recently, Piers accused Meghan Markle of being insensitive with comments she made during her tour of Africa with Prince Harry.

Piers Morgan believes Meghan made insensitive remarks while in Africa (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers say about Meghan’s Africa comments?

The 55-year-old GMB star claimed that he thinks the Duchess, 39, was out-of-touch with remarks she made.

While speaking to Tom Bradby on Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan said that she was finding life ‘challenging’.

Piers said the former actress should “get some perspective”.

Piers insists he is not ‘obsessed’ with the Sussexes (Credit: SplashNews)

Piers told the Express that Meghan had “literally just spent a week with some of the poorest, [and most] vulnerable and abused people”, but still “managed to make that all about herself”.

He also branded the duchess a “privileged princess”.

