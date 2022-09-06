Meghan’s ‘less than genuine’ behaviour during UK return as she ‘masks internal emotions’

Meghan Markle “asserted her dominance” over Prince Harry at the One Young World summit, claims a body language expert.

The Duchess of Sussex gave the opening ceremony speech from Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall yesterday (September 5).

The One Young World Summit “explores themes ranging from conflict prevention and gender equality to health, oceans and ethical leadership”.

During Meghan and Harry’s UK return, body language expert Darren Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Casino, that the prince appeared more “reserved” than usual.

The Duchess of Sussex arriving at the charity summit (Credit: Splashnews)

Meghan Markle ‘less than genuine’ during One Young World Summit

He told Entertainment Daily!: “Meghan was at times quite tactile with Harry and was often seen touching his elbow, placing her hand on the small and on the top of his back – her go-to gestures when she’s out alongside Harry.”

These gestures from Meghan offer “Harry reassurance and provide support to him”, Darren said.

Darren went on to share that there appeared to be a noticeable change in Harry’s usual behaviour with Meghan.

He continued: “Often the pair are seen indulging in PDA. Normally, this is quite a genuine and sincere move by the couple. However, Harry didn’t appear as comfortable to be as tactile with Meghan during their latest outing.”

Meghan and Harry are usually more ‘tactile’, claims a body language expert (Credit: Splashnews)

Harry ‘let’ Meghan have the limelight

He suggested that Harry’s decision to step back could have been a calculated effort to allow Meghan time to shine in the spotlight on her own.

Meanwhile, Darren said that although Meghan’s speech was “impressive”, her smiles “appeared less than genuine” at times.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren explained: “Ahead of her speech, Meghan was completely stoic and very focused. From the moment she and Harry entered the auditorium it was clear this was very much Meghan’s event. She was a stride ahead of Harry as they walked into the room, signifying her confidence and her dominance at that moment, as Harry remained slightly behind, adopting a supportive role instead.

“Meghan is a very good speaker and clearly very experienced in standing front and centre.”

“There’s no denying her speech was impressive – although, it seemed like her smiles were rehearsed and appeared less than genuine at times. This could be Meghan’s attempt to mask her internal emotions, potentially nerves she felt in the moment, as people have a tendency to do so when in the spotlight,” added the expert.

During Meghan’s speech, she gave a shout-out to Harry. She shared how her own life has “changed drastically”.

“I joined you [the summit] in London in 2019 and by that point, it’s fair to say, my life changed rather significantly,” she explained.

“I was now married and I was now a mom,” she explained. “My worldview had expanded exponentiallym seeing the global community through the eyes of my child.”

