Meghan Markle makes sad confession about her ‘ugly duckling’ and lonely childhood

Meghan Markle claims in her latest podcast she was an “ugly duckling” as a child.

The Duchess of Sussex also told Archetypes guest Mindy Kaling she had no one to sit with during school lunchtimes.

Meghan‘s comments came as The Office US star Mindy expressed surprise that the host wasn’t “the pretty one” as a teen.

Meghan Markle latest podcast comments

During the course of the 50-minute podcast episode, Meghan and Mindy discussed how the comedy actress compliments her young daughter.

Mindy explained she wasn’t told she was “beautiful” as a child, although she was complimented on being “smart”.

Meghan than noted she could empathise similarly with how she was regarded at school.

“Were you not the pretty one growing up?” a shocked Mindy replied.

“No, oh God, no!” Meghan responded, adding: “Ugly duckling.”

Duchess of Sussex news

Meghan went on to say her appearance may have been considered unconventionally beautiful.

She explained she had “frizzy, curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth”.

Meghan continued: “I was the smart one, forever and ever and ever and ever. And then I sort of grew up.”

Mindy said she’d expected Meghan would’ve been “the hot girl who has her head screwed on right” during her teenage years.

I never had anyone to sit with at lunch.

But the Duchess indicated she wasn’t a beacon of popularity with fellow pupils during her time at the Hollywood Schoolhouse and the Immaculate Heart school in Los Angeles.

“I never had anyone to sit with at lunch,” Meghan explained.

“I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in.”

It seems former Suits actress Meghan threw herself into extra-curricular activities instead.

She went on: “So I became the president of the multicultural club, and the president of sophomore class and the president of French club.

“And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime.

“So I didn’t have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy.”

Mindy, who at one point admitted she found Meghan and husband Prince Harry‘s lives “intimidating”, said she found the Duchess’ confession a “revelation”.

“I think that I certainly didn’t know that about you and that’s nice to know,” she reacted.

Meghan’s ‘dream wedding’

Elsewhere on the podcast, Meghan recalled how she planned her dream wedding aged 14 as part of a school assignment.

Meghan – who was previously married to Trevor Engelson before tying the knot with Harry – remembered bringing up her ideal wedding dress for the religious education project.

“It was strapless and poufy and I had seen it in a bridal magazine,” Meghan said.

“And I bought it. Not the dress, I bought the bridal magazine.”

