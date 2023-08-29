The eye-watering amount Meghan Markle ‘could earn’ if she returns to Instagram

In the latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess could be bagging a rather eye-watering amount if she heads back to Instagram.

Meghan’s last account with hubby Prince Harry, @sussexroyal, had 9.4 million followers before it was deactivated when the couple left royal life back in 2020. But apparently, Meghan is back on Instagram with a brand new account named @meghan.

What’s more, if the rumours are true, the mum-of-two and former actress could be earning the big bucks!

Could Meghan earn millions on Instagram? (Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images)

Meghan Markle news

Recent reports have claimed Meghan is behind the new social media account which is decorated with a snap of pink peonies. These are said to be Meghan’s favourite flowers.

A source close to Meghan’s team also alleged the account is actually her and she is “coming back”. They apparently told MailOnline: “Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.”

Amping up the speculation, the account is already followed by some of Meghan’s pals. These include the likes of activist Mandana Dayani. She served as president of Archewell, the Sussexes’ media and philanthropic company, until last December. A source added: “Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram.”

Meghan Markle ‘to be raking it in’

Meghan’s ‘new’ IG account already has over 76k followers. And now experts reckon it could do wonders for her bank account.

There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.

Social media expert Eric Schiffer revealed to MailOnline how Meghan’s ‘return’ to Insta will “not surprise anyone”. Eric, who advises the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars and ex-Disney actress Bella Thorne, then claimed he’s expecting Meghan to “quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram”.

He explained how celebs like the Kardashians can charge around $1 million (£790,000) for a single post promoting a product. Eric said: “There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

The royal could be raking it in on the social media platform (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan to become one of highest-paid influencers in the world?

While marketing expert Kent Moore has claimed she could “instantly shoot into the top ten highest-paid influencers in the world”. He said: “Her status is unique because she is a celebrity, actress and royalty. Meghan could charge a million dollars per post as an absolute minimum.”

Kent, who runs OneEyedSocial and has worked with actors such as Star Trek’s Sir Patrick Stewart, said how that fee would “rise quickly” if she manages to achieve global coverage via her partnerships.

He added: “Brands could want to align with her for campaigns over a couple of years, featuring several posts and even personal appearances. Those types of deals could come in well over the $12million (£9.5million) mark and even as much as $20million (£15.9million).”

Meghan Markle on Instagram

The duchess first revealed she was planning a return to Instagram last year. During an interview with The Cut, she said: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back on Instagram.”

And apparently, she first set up the Insta handle @meghan when she launched her Spotify podcast. A source told Page Six: “Meghan was set to go live on Insta but changed her mind shortly before she launched her Archetypes podcast so it’s just sitting there now.”

