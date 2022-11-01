Meghan Markle has shared news of a “crushing” sense of “guilt” while speaking about her experience of being a mother.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex explained that being so entrenched in public perception has caused her internal conflict.

The star fell out of favour with many people back in January 2020 when she and husband Prince Harry resigned from their royal duties.

Since then, many royal fans have considered Meghan to be a controversial figure.

In a recent episode of her podcast series Archetypes, she talked about the pressure of being such a hot topic in the public eye.

She also went on to explain that being such a famous figure with children has caused her a sense of “crushing guilt”.

Meghan Markle has opened up about feeling remorse due to motherhood and fame converging (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan Markle news: Feelings of ‘guilt’ surrounding motherhood

The podcast episode in question is titled ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom’. It features Sophie Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada.

Meghan spoke to Sophie, whom she considers a “dear friend”. The pair met in Toronto in 2015 during the city’s annual fashion show.

When introducing Sophie to her listeners, Meghan said: “She knows what it feels like to be a mum and a partner.

“And specifically a mum and a partner in the public eye, and also how crushing the guilt of expectations can become. The guilt that we feel as mother or as women, in general, is self-imposed.”

Meghan Markle spoke about motherhood to Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan dedicated much of this episode to the joys and tribulations of motherhood.

At one point, she relayed a cute story about saving money on a toy for son Archie. She said her friend was in town with her children for a few days and that everyone took a dip in the pool.

The Duchess explained: “We splashed in the water, then threw some pool floats in.

“By the way, the inflatable pizza slice proved to be a big hit, which I found online. And I kid you not, the one without pepperoni was a few dollars less than the one with pepperoni.

“And yes, I’m still talking about the inflatable pizza float for the pool.”

Meghan and Prince Harry now live in Montecito – a Californian town located in the city of Santa Barbara.

Meghan has detailed what her mornings with Harry, Lilibet and Archie are like (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan talks about her life with Prince Harry on her podcast

In the recent episode of her podcast, the Duchess also spoke about what life with Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet is like.

Describing her mornings as “chaotic”, she mentioned how her routine takes shape each day.

Meghan said: “For me, it’s, you know, both [baby] monitors on, for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then half an hour later, Archie.”

She went on to note how Harry helps Archie downstairs before she prepares breakfast for everyone.

“It’s very important to me,” the former Suits actress added.

Meghan then remarked that after the four of them have had breakfast, she prepares food for the family’s three dogs.

At this moment in the podcast, Meghan shifted into a more pensive mindset. She considered what life must be like for single parents.

“How someone does this without a partner to help them through…” she mused.

“It is so much work to be a mom,” she confessed.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s ‘sweet £3k tribute to son Archie revealed’

What do you think of Meghan Markle’s comments in her recent podcast? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.