The latest Meghan Markle news suggests the Duchess of Sussex is planning her own tell-all memoir, hot on the heels of Prince Harry’s Spare.

The Duke of Sussex’s autobiography is due out this month.

And now there are reports that Meghan is planning on leaving “no stone unturned” as she “contemplates” writing hers.

Meghan Markle news: Duchess to write ‘candid’ memoir

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan is “contemplating” writing her own “candid” memoir.

It’s alleged the book will lift the lid on her time in the royal family.

One source claimed she is “contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight and leaving no stone unturned”.

Back in 2021, it was reported the couple signed a four-book deal with Penguin Random House.

So far, Harry has written Spare and Meghan has written a children’s book, The Bench.

It’s claimed the pair are working on a wellness book – and then Meghan’s memoir could complete the set.

One Hollywood agent said: “I would find it surprising if Meghan didn’t publish her own story. Spare is clearly Prince Harry‘s chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling.

“I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a prince?” they then added.

‘Sussex fatigue’

However, others have said that following the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Netflix series and Spare, does “the world really need to hear Meghan’s story right now”?

One Hollywood exec said: “If I was advising her I would caution against releasing a book too quickly because there is a very real danger that people will start experiencing Sussex fatigue.”

They then added that “there comes a point where people might feel they’ve heard the same stories too many times”.

Instead the couple have been urged to “change the narrative” and “focus on the future rather than past transgressions”.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

