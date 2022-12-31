Nearly half of the British public ‘want Harry and Meghan stripped of titles’ after Netflix documentary

The British public want to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles.

Harry and Meghan sparked controversy this year with the release of their divisive Netflix documentary.

Now, a new poll has revealed that many angry Brits felt that the release of the documentary went too far.

As a result, many have claimed that Harry and Meghan should have their titles taken away from them.

Brits want Harry and Meghan stripped of titles

In a survey by YouGov for The Times, 44 percent of respondents said that Prince Harry should have his title removed.

However, it’s not all bad for the pair as 32 percent said they should retain them.

Elsewhere in the survey, Princess Kate and Prince William came off favourably.

44 percent of Brits said they had more sympathy for the pair after watching, with just 17 percent saying the same for Harry and Meghan.

Shockingly, 23 precent said the six-hour documentary had made them think worse of Harry and Meghan. While only seven percent said it made them think better of the pair.

Tom Quinn, the author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, told The Times: “I’m only surprised that the documentary didn’t do more damage to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I found it painful to watch — it made you realise they are lost souls. It is extraordinary that they feel this will somehow improve things for them.

“I’m not at all surprised that people have more sympathy for the Prince and Princess of Wales because they are doing the classic thing of being stoical. They are not complaining about Harry,” he added.

Brits don’t believe the monarchy is ‘racist’

Elsewhere in the survey, Brits hit back at claims from Meghan and Harry that the royal family is a racist institution.

A whopping 49 percent said that they don’t agree with the pair’s claim. However, 26 percent said that they agreed with the couple’s complaints about the monarchy.

