Meghan Markle left Camilla ‘very upset’ after breaking promise not to overshadow her

Meghan Markle reportedly left Camilla “very upset” after breaking a pledge not to overshadow her.

Meghan and the Duchess of Cornwall reportedly had a good relationship before an incident in 2020 soured it.

What happened between Meghan Markle and Camilla?

Camilla didn’t want her campaign overshadowed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In March 2020, Camilla gave a speech on domestic and sexual violence to mark the 10th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival in London.

Preventing sexual and domestic violence has been a cause Camilla has championed for a long time.

The Duchess of Cornwall has always vowed to try and break the stigma surrounding the issues.

However, on the same day, photos of Meghan’s private visit to the National Theatre were released.

Camilla was reportedly “very upset” about this, as it was allegedly Meghan’s way of breaking a pledge she made with Camilla not to overshadow her campaign.

Camilla “very upset” by Meghan Markle breaking her pledge

Meghan allegedly “overshadowed” Camilla’s campaign (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan’s decision to have photos of her trip to the National Theatre on that day reportedly left Camilla “furious”.

A source spoke to the Mirror about the incident at the time.

“Camilla’s work is very important to her and her decision to highlight the scourge of domestic violence at the 10th ­anniversary of Women of the World was a carefully thought-out plan,” they said.

“Over the last four years, she has worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes but to great effect, to use her ­platform and personal experiences to highlight the issue and help sufferers.

“Of course, it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla’s speech should take precedence. ­Unfortunately some people had other ideas,” they said.

‘Refusal to listen’

Meghan at the National Theatre in 2019, of which she was a royal patron of (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The decision to release Meghan’s photos reportedly shocked the Palace.

An insider also told the Mirror that Meghan had “refused to listen” to the pleas of staff not to release the photos on that day.

Meghan was originally going to release her photos on the day. However, the Duchess of Sussex decided not to release them then so as to not overshadow her husband.

Prince Harry was at the Endeavour Fund Awards that evening in London.

The incident that allegedly soured Camilla and Meghan’s relationship happened in the run-up to Meghan and Harry’s decision to withdraw from their roles as working royals.

They now, of course, live in the US with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Meghan has not returned to the UK since.

