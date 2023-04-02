Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle issues statement over award win amid Harry’s surprise visit to the UK

The Duchess of Sussex has reason to celebrate...

By Kimberley Bond

There’s been some good news for Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, won an award for her Archetypes podcast.

Harry and Meghan
Meghan has been given an award for her podcast work (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle wins podcast award

Archetypes sees Meghan interview a series of celebrities, historians and public figures about stereotypes often levelled at women.

A number of Meghan’s close friends appeared on the programme. For instance, tennis champion Serena Williams and hitmaker Mariah Carey both featured.

This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes

Archetypes has now won a Gracie award which are organised by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The foundation looks to commend outstanding programming and achievements by women in the media.

In response to the win, the Duchess of Sussex has now taken to the Archewell website to issue a statement.

“Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honour,” she wrote.

2023 Ripple Of Hope Awards
Coupled with their other media deals, the pair scored a significant podcast deal with Spotify (Credit: Splash News)

“This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week.”

Archetypes is part of a hefty contract Meghan and Prince Harry signed with Spotify. The deal is reported to be worth around £18 million.

Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex Seen Waving As Leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Besides Meghan’s win, Prince Harry returned to the UK this week (Credit: Splash News)

Why is Prince Harry in the UK?

The win comes days after the Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK. His surprise visit is part of an ongoing court case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

Whereas Meghan and Harry live in the US, it is the 38-year-old’s first visit back to Britain after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year.

Prince Harry’s arrival follows on after the release of his memoir, Spare, in which he detailed his relationship with King Charles III and Prince William.

The explosive revelations have resulted in questions whether Harry and Meghan will be attending the King’s coronation. However, is yet to be confirmed whether they will attend.

Reports have claimed he didn’t meet with his father while over in the UK. Speaking to Fox News, royal podcaster Kinsey Schofield claimed Charles’ decision not to meet up with Harry was significant.

She said that the decision “not to engage” with his youngest son speaks volumes when it comes to how Charles feels about Harry. Kinsey alleged: “The King’s diary is typically built months in advance. But the idea that the King had this time off and chose not to engage with his son tells me that Charles does not trust his boy.”

She then went on to speculate: “He does not want any drama before the coronation, and he clearly thinks Harry’s grievances are petty.”

She also claimed that King Charles’ apparent unwillingness to make time to Harry was a “stark example of consequence” following his bombshell claims over the past few months.

Prince Harry In London's High Court As Legal Proceedings Begin | Good Morning Britain

