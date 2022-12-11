Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle breaks silence on Netflix claims as he issues plea

Meghan Markle made claims about her dad in her Netflix show and now Thomas Markle has refuted them.

Following the release of the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, Mr Markle has spoken out about his daughter’s comments.

The series gives fresh insight into the Sussexes’ lives, showing unseen images of the couple and their two children, Lilibet and Archie.

But Meghan’s comments about the drama that unfolded in the lead-up to the couple’s wedding in 2018 have caused further controversy.

Meghan claimed her dad’s phone had been ‘compromised’ when he sent a heartbreaking message.

He had posed for set-up paparazzi photos before suffering a heart attack, which meant he wouldn’t be able to walk her down the aisle.

But Meghan claimed she only found out her father wasn’t coming to her wedding through US gossip site TMZ.

In the Netflix show, the Duchess said she was “calling, calling, calling” her father, before messages from her phone show up on screen.

One message from Meghan to her dad read: “I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts… Do you need help?… What hospital are you at?”

Another was reportedly sent on May 17, 2018. It read: “Please can I ask that you stop talking to any press… You haven’t returned any of our 20+ calls since we all spoke on Saturday morning; which only adds to the hurt you’ve been causing. We aren’t angry but we do really need to speak to u. Love M and H.”

His alleged response was shown. He wrote: “I’ve done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else I know nothing about 20 phone calls I’m sorry my heart attack is there [sic] any inconvenience for you.”

A few minutes after that, another message was received. It read: “If only I had died then you guys then you guys [sic] could pretend to be sad.”

In the show, Meghan defended the text. She said: “It was really weird. You know how people text, right?

“My dad used a lot of emojis and a lot of ellipses and dot, dot, dot, and this was just the opposite. And it called me Meghan. I was like, ‘He’s never called me Meghan any day that I’ve lived on this planet.’

“Meg, all my friends call me Meg and my parents call me Meg and I was like, ‘That’s not my dad.’

“So then we knew that his phone had been compromised.”

Thomas Markle breaks silence

But in a shock confession, Mr Markle told The Mail on Sunday: “I wrote every word that I sent from that phone which is still in my possession. For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true. I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in.”

Mr Markle, 78, then said: “I have used Meghan’s full name before, when things are serious. It’s not true to say I have never used her full name. I use it when I am serious, when there are serious issues involved.”

He added: “I wasn’t angry. I was in hospital. They never once asked how I was doing. When I got their messages I was upset. I thought I didn’t deserve those messages.”

He also told the news outlet he had been advised not to go to the UK for the wedding. He said he’d go anyway.

Thomas also made a plea to Harry and Meghan, saying he “would love to see my grandchildren”.

Harry and Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now. Another three episodes will be released on December 15.

