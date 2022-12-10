Harry and Meghan have dropped a new Netflix trailer, this time offering fans an inside look at their 2018 wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

All the royal family were in attendance, with Prince William acting as best man.

Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle, however, did not attend. Instead, Meghan walked down the aisle on the arm of her father-in-law, Charles.

Harry and Meghan have given a rare look inside their wedding reception (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan offer glimpse at wedding reception

Although royal fans had a ringside seat for the ceremony, the wedding reception was a largely private affair.

Until now, that is.

Meghan and Harry have now shared some touching moments from their big day on their Netflix documentary.

Three episodes dropped earlier this week, and three more will land on the streaming site next week.

The new footage shows Meghan and Harry enjoying their wedding reception.

The couple looked joyous and utterly in love, as they spin around the dance floor together.

First dance was ‘so great’

The couple revealed their first dance in the clip – Land of a Thousand Dances by Wilson Pickett.

Reminiscing about the wedding, Meghan revealed why she chose the song.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance,” she said.

She then went on to sing a few lines from the song.

It was so fun, just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.

“You got to know how to pony,” she started.

“Mashed potato, do the alligator,” she added as Harry said: “There you go.”

“That was our first dance,” she said. “It was so fun, just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex release the next part of their documentary next week (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan look ‘absolutely beautiful’

Netflix viewers were divided over the new release, though.

Some loved it and quickly took to social media to say as much, throwing their support behind the pair.

One commented: “Such an amazing and beautiful couple. Glad they’re able to share their story finally.”

Another said: “Absolutely beautiful. Love them.”

A third commented: “WOW! I am so excited. Harry and Meghan Vol 1 is AWESOME. I’ve seen it 7 times so far. Meghan & Harry know how to dance & get down. I love this beautiful couple.”

‘Harry looks depressed’

However, not everyone felt the same, with some sharing their fears for Prince Harry.

“Why does Harry always look so miserable in these interviews?” one asked.

“Harry looks depressed in every one of these videos,” said another.

Another added: “He couldn’t look more bored, she’s living in a fantasy land in her head.”

“Why does Harry look like he’s tired of her stories?” another asked.

